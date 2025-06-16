HISD Superintendent suggests possible school closures amid enrollment decline

The Brief HISD Superintendent Mike Miles says school closures are being considered due to a significant enrollment drop of 30,000 students over six years, which he says is financially unsustainable. A formal proposal has not yet been made, but a list of potential schools to close may be presented to the board later this year. Community advocates, including retired educator Ruth Kravetz, blame Miles’ policies—such as library closures and curriculum changes—for driving families away and worsening enrollment trends.



Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles says school closures are being considered as the district continues to face declining enrollment and financial pressure.

Houston ISD: School closures possible amid declining enrollment

In a recent interview with FOX 26's Greg Groogan, Miles said the number of students in HISD has dropped by approximately 30,000 over the past six years, while the number of campuses has remained the same. According to the district's website, it currently operates 274 schools, making it one of the largest in the country and Texas.

"I’ve delayed in not wanting to do that for three years," Miles said. "And now, for two years, we haven’t closed schools. But you’re right. At some point, we have lost 30,000 kids in six years. We have the same number of schools. That’s not financially viable."

Miles said a list of potential school closures would likely be presented to the HISD board in late fall or early winter, though no formal proposal has been introduced yet.

The comments came during an appearance on "What’s Your Point," where Miles was questioned about district-wide changes and their impact on enrollment. Despite recent gains in STAAR scores following the state takeover of HISD, Miles acknowledged that downsizing may be necessary.

Community advocates respond

The possibility of closures has drawn criticism from community members and education advocates. Ruth Kravetz, a retired teacher and co-founder of Community Voices for Public Education, issued a statement blaming the enrollment decline on policies implemented under Miles’ leadership.

"Mike Miles singlehandedly created the frightening enrollment decline he is now using to justify school closures," Kravetz said. "Families are fleeing because he closed libraries, imposed a sterile AI curriculum that gutted rigor, and forced out strong teachers. Now he's targeting the same Black and Brown communities where he manipulated STAAR results by controlling who gets tested - and where students are paying the price."

What happens next?

Miles has not yet announced a list of schools that may be affected. He said any closures would need to be approved by the school board.