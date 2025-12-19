Two-alarm fire reported at Southwest Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - A second alarm has been called for a fire reported at a southwest Houston apartment complex.
What we know:
The fire is at a complex on Braesridge Drive, near West Bellfort Avenue and Fondren Road. It was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.
Houston Fire confirms a second alarm has been called to bring more manpower to the scene.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Fire Department