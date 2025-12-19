Two-alarm fire reported at Southwest Houston apartment complex

The Brief A fire was reported at an apartment complex near West Bellfort Avenue and Fondren Road. A second alarm has been called for more manpower. No injuries have been reported at this time.



A second alarm has been called for a fire reported at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

Houston: Apartment fire near West Bellfort, Fondren

What we know:

The fire is at a complex on Braesridge Drive, near West Bellfort Avenue and Fondren Road. It was reported shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

Houston Fire confirms a second alarm has been called to bring more manpower to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.