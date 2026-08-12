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Lake Jackson father speaks on former deputy's arrest for son's shooting death

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 12, 2026 6:16 PM CDT
Published August 12, 2026 6:16 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Former Brazoria County Deputy Kevin Tippit was arrested on Tuesday for the on-duty shooting death of John Mendoza Jr.
    • Tippit reportedly shot through Mendoza's car window following an attempted traffic stop in June.
    • John Mendoza Sr. issued a statement on Wednesday.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - The father of 18-year-old John Mendoza Jr. is speaking out following the indictment of the former Brazoria County deputy accused in connection with his son’s shooting death.

Fromer Brazoria County deputy arrested 

The backstory:

Former Brazoria County Deputy Kevin Tippit has been charged with aggravated assault by a peace officer with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony. 

Tippit was arrested by the Texas Rangers Tuesday and his bond was set at $250,000.

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Former Brazoria Co. deputy indicted for shooting death of John Mendoza Jr.
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Former Brazoria Co. deputy indicted for shooting death of John Mendoza Jr.

Former Brazoria County Deputy Kevin Tippit was indicted in the June shooting death of 18-year-old John Mendoza Jr. in Lake Jackson.

Dig deeper:

The indictment comes more than two months after Mendoza was shot following an attempted traffic stop that ended inside the garage of his family’s Lake Jackson home. 

According to authorities, Tippit attempted to pull Mendoza over shortly after midnight on June 1 near FM 2004. Authorities say Mendoza continued driving before eventually pulling into a garage on Indian Warrior Trail. 

Court documents say dash-camera video showed Mendoza’s Dodge Challenger reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour and going through six red lights before arriving at the home. 

According to the affidavit, Tippit followed the vehicle into the garage, approached the driver’s side and fired his weapon through the driver’s window. Mendoza was struck and later died at the hospital. 

Documents also say Tippit reported an "accidental discharge" over his radio after the shooting. FOX 26 previously obtained dispatch audio from that night that included the same description. 

The Texas Rangers were asked to investigate the shooting. 

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said following the indictment that his office remains committed to accountability and supporting the legal process as the case moves forward.

PREVIOUS: Former Brazoria County deputy charged following July Lake Jackson shooting
PREVIOUS: Former Brazoria County deputy charged following July Lake Jackson shooting

PREVIOUS: Former Brazoria County deputy charged following July Lake Jackson shooting

A former Brazoria County deputy has been charged following a deadly July shooting in Lake Jackson. FOX 26's Mekenna Earnhart has the latest. 

John Mendoza Sr responds

What they're saying:

The Source: Previous FOX 26 reporting and John Mendoza Sr

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