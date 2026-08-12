Lake Jackson father speaks on former deputy's arrest for son's shooting death
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - The father of 18-year-old John Mendoza Jr. is speaking out following the indictment of the former Brazoria County deputy accused in connection with his son’s shooting death.
Fromer Brazoria County deputy arrested
The backstory:
Former Brazoria County Deputy Kevin Tippit has been charged with aggravated assault by a peace officer with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
Tippit was arrested by the Texas Rangers Tuesday and his bond was set at $250,000.
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Dig deeper:
The indictment comes more than two months after Mendoza was shot following an attempted traffic stop that ended inside the garage of his family’s Lake Jackson home.
According to authorities, Tippit attempted to pull Mendoza over shortly after midnight on June 1 near FM 2004. Authorities say Mendoza continued driving before eventually pulling into a garage on Indian Warrior Trail.
Court documents say dash-camera video showed Mendoza’s Dodge Challenger reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour and going through six red lights before arriving at the home.
According to the affidavit, Tippit followed the vehicle into the garage, approached the driver’s side and fired his weapon through the driver’s window. Mendoza was struck and later died at the hospital.
Documents also say Tippit reported an "accidental discharge" over his radio after the shooting. FOX 26 previously obtained dispatch audio from that night that included the same description.
The Texas Rangers were asked to investigate the shooting.
Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said following the indictment that his office remains committed to accountability and supporting the legal process as the case moves forward.
John Mendoza Sr responds
What they're saying:
The Source: Previous FOX 26 reporting and John Mendoza Sr