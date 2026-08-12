The Brief Former Brazoria County Deputy Kevin Tippit was arrested on Tuesday for the on-duty shooting death of John Mendoza Jr. Tippit reportedly shot through Mendoza's car window following an attempted traffic stop in June. John Mendoza Sr. issued a statement on Wednesday.



The father of 18-year-old John Mendoza Jr. is speaking out following the indictment of the former Brazoria County deputy accused in connection with his son’s shooting death.

Fromer Brazoria County deputy arrested

The backstory:

Former Brazoria County Deputy Kevin Tippit has been charged with aggravated assault by a peace officer with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

Tippit was arrested by the Texas Rangers Tuesday and his bond was set at $250,000.

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Dig deeper:

The indictment comes more than two months after Mendoza was shot following an attempted traffic stop that ended inside the garage of his family’s Lake Jackson home.

According to authorities, Tippit attempted to pull Mendoza over shortly after midnight on June 1 near FM 2004. Authorities say Mendoza continued driving before eventually pulling into a garage on Indian Warrior Trail.

Court documents say dash-camera video showed Mendoza’s Dodge Challenger reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour and going through six red lights before arriving at the home.

According to the affidavit, Tippit followed the vehicle into the garage, approached the driver’s side and fired his weapon through the driver’s window. Mendoza was struck and later died at the hospital.

Documents also say Tippit reported an "accidental discharge" over his radio after the shooting. FOX 26 previously obtained dispatch audio from that night that included the same description.

The Texas Rangers were asked to investigate the shooting.

Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman said following the indictment that his office remains committed to accountability and supporting the legal process as the case moves forward.

John Mendoza Sr responds

What they're saying:

Nothing justified the use of deadly force against my son, John Gabriel Mendoza, Jr. Nothing.

The Texas Rangers search warrant affidavit statement concerning speed and traffic violations, have been spun that has clouded truth.

And to read the statement from his attorney that "there are no winners here"…

As John's father, I find that statement deeply disturbing.

To say there are "no winners" as though the consequences are somehow equal.

He still has his life. My son does not.

His father is not mourning the death of his son.

His father does not have to wake up every morning knowing his child is never coming home.

His father is not fighting for answers and accountability while carrying grief that will last a lifetime. His father is not shattered for life.

I am.

I am the father who lost a great son.

I am the father who will never again hear John's voice, hug him, watch him grow older, or see the future he should have had.

I am the father who has been left to fight for justice for an 18-year-old son who can no longer speak for himself.

I saw what happened. I will continue to demand that the evidence be examined honestly and completely. I will continue to strive for transparency and accountability. John Gabriel Mendoza, Jr. was my son. His life mattered. And I will not allow his death to be minimized, excused, or forgotten.

I am John's father. I am his voice. And I will continue striving for justice [because] the evidence is evident

.JUSTICE FOR JOHN GABRIEL MENDOZA, JR.

Forever 18.