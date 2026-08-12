Houston weather: Rain chances remain low for Thursday

The Brief Isolated storms possible rest of this week Summer heat carries on the rest of the school week Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed, Dolly likely coming soon



STORMS AROUND PICKUP TIME

As students head back to school, a few isolated showers/storms will remain possible with the best chance between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Coverage looks to be 10% Thursday & 30% Friday.

HEATING UP INTO THE WEEKEND

Hotter and sunnier weather builds through the upcoming weekend with highs climbing into the upper 90s and feels like temps in the triple digits. We could see a few more storms this Friday, but rain chances drop this weekend.

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TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBAL IS HERE WITH DOLLY POSSIBLE

Tropical storm Cristobal has formed farther north in the central Atlantic. It will not survive long. It should fall apart by Thursday. Invest 92L in southern parts of the central Atlantic has a high 80% chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. Another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic now has a medium 50% chance for development. None of these systems are expected to get close to Texas. At this point, the next name on the list would be Dolly. As we approach the peak of hurricane season, always be weather aware and alert.

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