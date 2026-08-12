Houston Humane Society opens stand-alone clinic giving pet owners cheaper alternatives

The Brief The Houston Humane Society says it's been planning on opening a stand-alone clinic for years. The new facility, a 10,000 square-foot clinic, is located at 3100 West Fuqua. It's a full-service clinic with state-of-the-art equipment.



The Houston Humane Society says it's been planning on opening a stand-alone clinic for years.

Houston Humane Society opens stand-alone clinic

What they're saying:

That plan came to fruition with the opening of a 10,000 square-foot clinic at 3100 West Fuqua.

"This separates general public services and shelter services, which means more animals can be served," said Dr. Tony Malone, Chief Clinical Veterinarian with the Houston Humane Society.

It's a full-service clinic with state-of-the-art equipment.

"We did this to increase the availability and accessibility of vet care for the general public," said Greg Evans, Senior Director of Operations with the Houston Humane Society.

All procedures and services are cheaper than most vet clinics.

What you can do:

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