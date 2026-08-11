Former Magnolia ISD teacher indicted on 2 new charges

The Brief A former Magnolia Independent School District teacher is facing new charges, according to court documents. Jason Maldonado was indicted last week on two new charges of improper relationship between educator/student and indecency w/child sexual contact.



A former Magnolia Independent School District teacher is facing new charges, according to court documents.

Jason Maldonado was indicted last week on two new charges of improper relationship between educator/student and indecency w/child sexual contact.

The backstory:

As FOX 26 has reported Maldonado was booked into jail back in May 2026 on a charge of improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Court records stated Maldonado had several allegations of inappropriately touching a student.

Jason Maldonado

The court documents stated that on multiple occasions Maldonado would have second grade students sit on his lap and hug her while she sat on his legs. One student said the incident happened more than once and that the student saw Maldonado do this to other female classmates.

According to a statement from Magnolia ISD back in May, "Magnolia ISD is sharing an update regarding a law enforcement investigation involving a former teacher at Magnolia Parkway Elementary. On December 15, 2025, the district took action based on parent reports, the employee was placed on administrative leave, and the proper authorities were notified. The employee has since resigned. Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office notified Magnolia ISD on May 21, 2026, that it had concluded its comprehensive investigation into this matter and that the individual had been taken into custody. Throughout this time frame, Magnolia ISD continued to cooperate fully with law enforcement. The district was not at liberty to communicate this information to the public until now to avoid interfering with the ongoing law enforcement investigation."

Bond for Maldonado in the May 2026 arrest was set at $150,000. Bond for the newest charges is unknown.