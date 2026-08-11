Cleveland-area RV fire leaves 2 children dead, officials report
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are in the Cleveland-area on Tuesday morning investigating a deadly fire involving children.
Deadly RV fire
What we know:
According to Cleveland Fire Department Chief Sean Anderson, units received two calls about a RV fire along Country Road 381 in Liberty County.
Firefighters entered the home and found the two child siblings dead inside, authorities say.
Chief Anderson believes other family members were in the area of the fire at the time. They were checked out by EMS, officials said.
When firefighters arrived, the structure was already beginning to collapse.
An investigation is underway.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials did not reprot the ages of the children.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Cleveland Fire Department Chief Anderson.