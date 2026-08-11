The Brief Two children have been confirmed dead in an RV fire in Liberty County in the Cleveland area. Fire Chief Anderson says the two children were adolescent, siblings. There were other family members in the area at the time of the fire, according to Chief Anderson.



Authorities are in the Cleveland-area on Tuesday morning investigating a deadly fire involving children.

Deadly RV fire

What we know:

According to Cleveland Fire Department Chief Sean Anderson, units received two calls about a RV fire along Country Road 381 in Liberty County.

Firefighters entered the home and found the two child siblings dead inside, authorities say.

Chief Anderson believes other family members were in the area of the fire at the time. They were checked out by EMS, officials said.

When firefighters arrived, the structure was already beginning to collapse.

An investigation is underway.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials did not reprot the ages of the children.