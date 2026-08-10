Vigil honors woman killed, man injured in League City stabbing; son charged

The Brief A community came together Sunday to remember a woman killed in a stabbing that also left her husband injured. League City police say 32-year-old Juan Jose Uribe Pelaez is accused of stabbing both of his parents inside their home. Neighbors, friends and church members gathered at the Oaks at Clear Creek park for a candlelight vigil.



A League City community came together Sunday evening to remember a woman killed in a stabbing that also left her husband injured.

Neighbors, friends and church members gathered at the Oaks at Clear Creek neighborhood park for a candlelight vigil and to pray for the family after the tragic stabbing.

Friends identified the couple as Raul and Mary. They described Raul as a tennis coach and Mary as a teacher and beloved nanny.

Those who knew Mary said her death is devastating and shocking.

"She was a beautiful person from the inside out and was just a light to everybody," Tara Hardy said. "Patient, kind, loving, selfless, devoted, and pure heart."

Hardy said Mary had become part of her family.

"We loved her so much. My children loved her. She was part of our family," Hardy said. "Just want her to be remembered and not forgotten for her kindness and her love. There’s nobody like her. Her husband Raul was too, just an amazing family."

Son charged in deadly stabbing

The backstory:

League City police say 32-year-old Juan Jose Uribe Pelaez is accused of stabbing both of his parents inside a home along Deer Ridge Drive.

Police responded to the home around 7 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call from the father, who told dispatchers that he and his wife had been stabbed several times.

When officers arrived, they found the father in the front yard and the mother inside the living room, according to police.

Officers found the couple’s son inside a bedroom of the home. Police said officers used a Taser on him before taking him into custody.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The father survived and is in stable condition. The mother died from her injuries.

At this time, what led up to the stabbing is under investigation.

Uribe Pelaez is charged with murder and aggravated assault. He remains in the League City Jail and is being held on a total bond of $500,000.