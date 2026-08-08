The Brief Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable Patrick Quincy cautions parents against revealing sensitive details—such as school names, homeroom teachers, or visible house numbers—on back-to-school photos to protect children's online privacy. Law enforcement is warning parents against allowing kids to ride electric motorcycles to school, noting active efforts to ban them from local campuses due to high speeds and safety risks. Officials urge drivers to avoid distractions in active school zones and recommend parents review key safety rules with students, including removing earbuds near traffic, using the buddy system, and staying alert at bus stops.



As families across Fort Bend County gear up for the start of the new school year, local law enforcement is issuing a warning to parents before they post those traditional first-day photos online.

Back-to-school safety tips

Keep first day photos generic

What they're saying:

Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Constable Patrick Quincy says while chalkboard signs and front-porch photos are popular ways to capture memories, sharing too many details on social media can create unintended safety risks.

"What we don't want to do is give strangers a road map to our children," Quincy said. "And that's what we see oftentimes when they put their full names, their grades, their schools."

Quincy advises parents to keep chalkboard signs as generic as possible. Safe details to share include a child's favorite color, favorite food, or career aspirations, while school names, teacher names, grade levels, and full names should be left off public posts.

Parents should also inspect the background of photos and videos before uploading them to ensure house numbers, street signs, and identifiable school logos are not visible.

Emerging concern over e-motorcycles

Why you should care:

Beyond online privacy, law enforcement officers are preparing for increased traffic and pedestrian activity around school campuses.

One growing concern heading into the school year is the rise of electric motorcycles and bikes among students.

Quincy emphasized the difference between standard electric bicycles and e-motorcycles, noting that his office is actively working with local school districts to address their use on campus.

"Do not allow your children to ride those e-motorcycles to school," Quincy said. "We're working with some of the districts to actually ban those from being used at school because they're extremely dangerous."

School zone, bus stop safety

What you can do:

With school zones back in effect, officials are reminding drivers to slow down and stay off mobile devices.

Texas law prohibits the use of handheld wireless devices in active school zones, and passing a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended carries steep financial penalties.

For students walking or riding the bus, Quincy offers the following tips for parents to review before the first day:

Keep earbuds out: Encourage children to stay aware of their surroundings while walking to and from school or bus stops.

Use the buddy system: Students should wait at bus stops in groups rather than standing alone.

Establish a plan: Ensure children know exactly who is scheduled to pick them up each day and instruct them never to leave with an unfamiliar adult, even if that person claims plans have changed.

Maintain parent presence: Quincy notes that a parent's physical presence at neighborhood bus stops serves as one of the strongest deterrents against potential crime.

"It's about awareness," Quincy said. "The more information you can provide your children and the more you have a plan set in place, the better it is for everybody."