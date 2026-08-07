Nearly $4M in fake designer purses, sunglasses, other items intercepted in Houston

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly $4 million in counterfeit goods. Officials say that included fake MLB and Nike apparel and designer bags and sunglasses. CBP says most of the shipments came from China and were bound for the U.S. and other destinations.



Federal authorities in Houston seized nearly $4 million in counterfeit goods that include fake MLB and Nike apparel, Louis Vuitton bags, Cartier sunglasses, and Jaguar Land Rover computer systems, officials say.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport Trade Enforcement Team intercepted the goods.

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

What we know:

According to CBP, the items bore counterfeit versions of registered and recorded trademarks but were confirmed to be inauthentic by agency trade experts.

Officials say most of the shipments came from China and were headed to locations within and outside of the U.S.

CBP says the items have a Manufacturers Suggested Retail Price of $3.7 million.

What we don't know:

CBP did not release specific details about a timeline of the seizures or whether anyone could face charges.

Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

What are the dangers of counterfeit products?

What they're saying:

"Counterfeit goods are poor quality products that cost U.S. businesses billions of dollars a year while robbing our country of jobs and tax revenues," said CBP Area Port Director Roderick Hudson. "CBP officers remain vigilant in protecting the American consumer and we are committed to stopping counterfeit smuggling. These interceptions combat the illicit actors and organized crime, and enforcement actions help protect communities from potentially hazardous knockoffs."

What you can do:

To report suspected counterfeits, visit CBP’s online e-Allegations portal or call 1-800-BE-ALERT.

Dig deeper:

For more on how to spot counterfeits, click here.