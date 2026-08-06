Habitual career thief now wanted for alleged Houston hit-and-run

Following almost 20 felony theft charges within five years in nine Texas counties, a Houston woman is now wanted for a hit-and-run that injured a teen.

Breaking Bond: Career thief wanted for hit-and-run

The backstory:

According to documents, 31-year-old Diamond Porter knows how to play the criminal justice system.

Porter has racked up 10 felony theft charges since 2025, 19 charges since 2021 and 6 so far this year. She's been convicted of felony theft in nine Texas counties.

"In Williamson County, Tarrant County, Jefferson County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend, Galveston, Orange," said Andy Kahan, Victim Services Director with Crime Stoppers. "I've never seen someone charged in this many counties with the same offense since we've been doing this series."

Porter is said to be part of an organized theft ring that targets stores like Ulta and Sephora.

Records show that Porter likes to steal expensive perfumes and colognes. In one case, court documents state she and her codefendants stole 244 bottles of perfume and 12 bottles of cologne worth at least $30,000.

Porter routinely pleads guilty to the theft charges and is sentenced to days in jail. Even with all of her convictions, she has only gone to prison one time.

Wanted for hit-and-run

What we know:

Records say Porter's most recent charge, which she still remains wanted for, is for failure to stop and render aid.

On July 20, Porter allegedly struck a 15-year-old bicyclist with her vehicle.

Records say the incident happened on Abney Drive near Greenspoint Drive in north Houston. The teen's mother reportedly obtained surveillance footage from neighbors near the scene, and the footage showed a black Hyundai following the teen "at a high rate of speed."

According to court documents, after the crash, the teen claimed Porter slowed down, rolled down her window, and said "you stupid ----" before driving off.

What we don't know:

Details of Porter's whereabouts are unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.