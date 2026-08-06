Massive fire at Galveston seafood warehouse

The Brief A massive fire tore through a seafood warehouse in Galveston on Wednesday night. No injuries were reported. It's unclear at this time what caused the fire.



Firefighters battled a large fire at a seafood warehouse in Galveston on Wednesday night.

What we know:

According to the Galveston Fire Department, reports of a large fire near 7th Street and Wharf Road came in around 8:40 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the warehouse.

They called for a second alarm, prompting a response from other county fire department crews to come assist.

Officials say three people and a dog were rescued from the building, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control, and it was contained by Thursday morning.

Officials say residents may still see smoke as the structure continues to smolder, but fire crews are remaining at the scene to ensure it stays contained.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.