Whataburger 76th Anniversary Deals: 76-cent items and BOGO burgers, starting on August 5th

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The Brief Whataburger is celebrating its 76th anniversary throughout August with a series of weekly discounts and promotions. The deals, including 76-cent select menu items every Wednesday and a BOGO entrée on Aug. 8, are available exclusively through the Whataburger mobile app. All offers are limited to one redemption per Whataburger Rewards account during specified time windows at participating locations.



Whataburger will celebrate its 76th anniversary in August with a month-long series of discounts and promotions.

The offers will be available exclusively to members of the Whataburger Rewards program on Aug. 5th, through the mobile app.

Whataburger 76th Anniversary deals

What we know:

The iconic Texas-based burger chain announced Monday that the promotion will culminate on National Whataburger Day, Aug. 8, when rewards members can receive a buy-one, get-one free Whataburger entrée from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

The anniversary campaign also includes weekly offers priced at 76 cents, reflecting the company's 76 years in business. The deals include:

Aug. 5 : 76-cent Taquito with Cheese (entrée only), 6–11 a.m.

Aug. 8 : Buy One, Get One Whataburger (entrée only), 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Aug. 12 : 76-cent 16-ounce Whatafresher, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Aug. 19 : 76-cent Big Ranch Wrap (entrée only), 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Aug. 26: 76-cent Signature Chicken Sandwich (entrée only), 5–10 p.m.

Each offer is limited to one redemption per rewards account and must be redeemed through the Whataburger app.

Redeem deals via the Whataburger App

What they're saying:

"Birthdays are meant to be shared, and that's exactly what we're doing all month long," Whataburger President and CEO Debbie Stroud said in a statement.

"Whether you've been ordering the same Whataburger for years or you've been waiting for the perfect excuse to try something new, we're celebrating the guests who've made the last 76 years so special."

The company said participating locations will feature decorations, including balloons and selfie stations, on National Whataburger Day. Customers must have a Whataburger Rewards account to access the promotions, which will appear automatically in the mobile app on their scheduled dates.

The backstory:

Founded in 1950 by Harmon Dobson in Corpus Christi, Texas, Whataburger has grown into a regional fast-food chain with restaurants across the South and Midwest.