Stabbing suspect shuts himself inside Independence Heights home
HOUSTON - Houston Police are said to be at a home in Independence Heights to bring a stabbing suspect into custody.
Houston crime: Independence Heights police scene
What we know:
HPD says they were called to a stabbing incident at around 4:20 p.m. Friday on North Shepherd Drive near Crosstimbers Street.
Police say one person at the scene had been stabbed in the back. The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There are no details on the victim's condition.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police