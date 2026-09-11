Stabbing suspect shuts himself inside Independence Heights home

Houston Police are said to be at a home in Independence Heights to bring a stabbing suspect into custody.

Houston crime: Independence Heights police scene

What we know:

HPD says they were called to a stabbing incident at around 4:20 p.m. Friday on North Shepherd Drive near Crosstimbers Street.

Police say one person at the scene had been stabbed in the back. The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There are no details on the victim's condition.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.