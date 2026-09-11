Tomball trench rescue: Man injured after falling into trench at construction site

The Brief A man was airlifted to the hospital following a trench rescue in Tomball on Friday afternoon. According to Tomball Fire Department Chief Joe Sykora, authorities were called to an active construction site near a Walmart. Officials said the man fell into a trench and suffered a head injury.



A man was airlifted to the hospital following a trench rescue in Tomball on Friday afternoon.

Man injured after falling into trench in Tomball

What we know:

According to Tomball Fire Department Chief Joe Sykora, authorities were called to an active construction site near a Walmart.

Officials said the man fell into a trench and suffered a head injury.

The man was taken to Memorial Hermann by helicopter, officials added.

What we don't know:

The man's age and condition is unclear.