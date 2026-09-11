Tomball trench rescue: Man injured after falling into trench at construction site
TOMBALL, Texas - A man was airlifted to the hospital following a trench rescue in Tomball on Friday afternoon.
Man injured after falling into trench in Tomball
What we know:
According to Tomball Fire Department Chief Joe Sykora, authorities were called to an active construction site near a Walmart.
Officials said the man fell into a trench and suffered a head injury.
The man was taken to Memorial Hermann by helicopter, officials added.
What we don't know:
The man's age and condition is unclear.
The Source: Information provided to FOX 26 by Tomball Fire Department Chief Joe Sykora.