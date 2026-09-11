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Tomball trench rescue: Man injured after falling into trench at construction site

By
FOX 26 Houston
Tomball
Published September 11, 2026 6:35 PM CDT
Published September 11, 2026 6:35 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • A man was airlifted to the hospital following a trench rescue in Tomball on Friday afternoon. 
    • According to Tomball Fire Department Chief Joe Sykora, authorities were called to an active construction site near a Walmart. 
    • Officials said the man fell into a trench and suffered a head injury. 

TOMBALL, Texas - A man was airlifted to the hospital following a trench rescue in Tomball on Friday afternoon. 

Man injured after falling into trench in Tomball

What we know:

According to Tomball Fire Department Chief Joe Sykora, authorities were called to an active construction site near a Walmart. 

Officials said the man fell into a trench and suffered a head injury. 

The man was taken to Memorial Hermann by helicopter, officials added. 

What we don't know:

The man's age and condition is unclear. 

The Source: Information provided to FOX 26 by Tomball Fire Department Chief Joe Sykora.

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