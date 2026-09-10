The Brief The Houston World Naked Bike Ride is returning to Houston on Sept. 12 in EaDo. The bike ride's purpose is to peacefully promote safety, body freedom, environmental awareness, and safer streets for all road users. Participants do not have to be completely naked. You can ride in whatever is comfortable to you.



Cyclists are ready to bare it all on the Houston roads in order to promote cyclist safety and vulnerability this weekend for the World Naked Bike Ride.

According to the event, the bike ride's purpose is to peacefully promote safety, body freedom, environmental awareness, and safer streets for all road users.

Cyclists ride naked to symbolize vulnerability and pedestrians on roads. It also serves as a way to promote body positivity.

What is the World Naked Bike Ride?

The backstory:

Houston World Naked Nike Ride has hosted events every year since 2011. It was originally held in June but was moved to September for the cooler evening temperatures and earlier sunset.

The event is a global movement to raise awareness about important issues. Just this year, they hosted events in:

Guadalajara, Jalisco

Portland, Oregon

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Chicago, Illinois

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Mexico City, Mexico

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Just to name a few.

Do you have to ride naked?

Participants do not have to be completely naked. You can ride naked, in underwear, partially clothed, fully clothed, in body paint, or whatever is comfortable to you.

When is the Houston event?

The bike ride will be held on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Super Happy Fun Land on Polk Street. Participants will start to gather at 6 p.m. and body painting will begin at 5 p.m.

Riders gather early to participate in body painting and making a community poster.

It is free to participate. Donations are appreciated to support future rides.

Families are welcome, but all participants have to be at least 18 years of age.

Is the Naked Bike Ride legal?

Dig deeper:

The World Naked Bike Ride does note Houston has an ordinance on what parts of your body can be on public display. Rider's can disregard this ordinance at their own risk.