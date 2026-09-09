Pasadena residents shaken after teens allegedly open fire near park while livestreaming

The Brief Teens allegedly emptied a gun magazine near Parklane Park in Pasadena while livestreaming the incident online. A witness ducked for cover inside his home with his family, later recalling the trauma of losing his brother to gun violence years prior. Crime Stoppers experts warned that the desire for social media clout is increasingly driving minors to commit dangerous felony crimes.



What started as a quiet Saturday evening in a Pasadena neighborhood quickly turned into a terrifying ordeal for local residents after a group of teenagers reportedly emptied a gun magazine near a public park—all while broadcasting the act live on social media.

Shots fired near Pasadena park

What they're saying:

The incident unfolded at around 9:30 p.m. near Parklane Park, located just south of Pasadena High School.

Though the park was closed for the night, witness Daniel Savala says he was relaxing outside when he saw a vehicle pull up across the street.

"I didn't think much of it," Savala recalled. "I saw two teens get out, and then all of a sudden, I just hear gunshots—at least four or five in a row."

Savala’s wife rushed outside to tell him to get to safety as the gunfire echoed through the street. Inside, he instructed his family to drop to the floor and take cover in the hallway.

Driven by social media

Dig deeper:

Savala estimated the individuals were around 15 years old.

What stood out most to him, however, was what they were carrying alongside the weapon: a camera rigged with a bright light, suggesting the teens were recording or streaming the dangerous stunt online.

"It looked like they were just being knuckleheads, showing off," Savala said.

Experts say the drive for social media attention among young people is fueling increasingly dangerous behavior. Rania Mankarious, CEO of Crime Stoppers, noted that the desire for online validation can push teens to commit serious felony offenses.

"There's such a hunger for creating content that will be consumed online that it actually drives a minor to do something that's unimaginable because they know it will get clicks and ‘likes’ and shares," Mankarious said.

She urged parents and community members to closely monitor the content that minors watch and create, emphasizing the need to address how easily they gain access to firearms—whether through vehicle burglaries or unsecured weapons at home.

A personal trauma

Why you should care:

For Savala, the chaotic scene reopened deep personal wounds. In 2006, his brother was killed in an act of gun violence.

Experiencing another shooting right outside his front door served as a sobering reminder of the stakes involved.

"It's traumatizing," Savala said. "As a father, I worry about my kids' generation and how it's going to be."

What's next?

Pasadena police have been contacted regarding the ongoing investigation into the incident and whether criminal charges will be filed against those involved.