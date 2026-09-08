Harris County commissioners advance proposed property tax increase; final vote set for Sept. 17

The Brief Harris County commissioners voted 3-2 to advance a proposed county property tax rate of up to $0.41750 per $100 of taxable value. Judge Lina Hidalgo estimates the proposed rates could cost the average taxpayer about $120 more per year as the county works to close an estimated $181 million budget shortfall. The increase is not final; commissioners will hold a public hearing and take a final vote on Sept. 17.



Harris County commissioners voted Tuesday to advance proposed property tax rates intended to help close an estimated $181 million budget shortfall.

The 3-2 vote sets a Sept. 17 public hearing on a proposed county tax rate of up to $0.41750 per $100 of taxable property value. Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo voted against the measure.

The rate is not final. Commissioners can approve a lower rate following the public hearing, but the court would have to restart the required public notice process to consider a rate above the advertised maximum.

Proposed tax rate:

The proposed Harris County rate includes:

$0.36396 for maintenance and operations

$0.05354 for debt service

$0.41750 total per $100 of taxable value

The current county rate is $0.38096 per $100 of taxable value. That means the proposed county rate is approximately 9.6% higher.

When tax rates for Harris County and the other county-controlled taxing entities are considered together, the Office of Management and Budget says the proposal represents an overall increase of approximately 7.6%.

Hidalgo estimates the proposed rates could cost the average Harris County taxpayer about $120 more per year. The exact impact would depend on a property’s taxable value and any exemptions.

Harris Health funding:

Commissioners also voted 4-1 to advance a proposed Harris Health tax rate of $0.19528 per $100 of taxable value.

That rate includes $0.18086 for operations and $0.01442 for debt service.

Harris Health President and CEO Dr. Esmaeil Porsa told commissioners the additional funding is needed as the public health system prepares to open new hospitals and clinics while dealing with rising healthcare costs and a growing uninsured population.

"This allows us to continue the path that we've been on for the last six or seven years," Porsa said. "Continue with our infrastructure expansion plans, our technology expansion and upgrade."

Porsa warned that reducing funding would require Harris Health to cut services.

Why both officials voted no:

Ramsey pushed to keep the county tax rate at its current level of $0.38096. Officials said that option could require approximately $243 million in budget cuts.

Hidalgo supported higher rates for Harris Health and the Harris County Flood Control District, but opposed increasing the county’s general fund rate.

She argued that Commissioners Court has repeatedly approved spending without identifying sustainable funding and is now relying on one-time money to preserve some programs.

"We are patching the bullet hole with a Band-Aid for one more year," Hidalgo said following the vote.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners also debated approximately $15 million for additional programs serving domestic violence survivors, veterans, at-risk youth and other groups.

Hidalgo said many of those services are worthwhile, but questioned how the county would continue paying for them in future budgets.

What's next:

Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing at 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 before taking a final vote on the tax rates.

The court must also finalize the county’s budget before the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.