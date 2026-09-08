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Houston shooting: 14-year-old shot at Tidwell Park, 3 possible suspects detained

By
FOX 26 Houston
Houston
Published September 8, 2026 8:11 PM CDT
Published September 8, 2026 8:11 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • Three possible suspects have been detained following a shooting at Tidwell Park, Houston police said. 
    • Police said a 14-year-old was in the park on an electric scooter when three older juveniles or young adults tried to rob him. 
    • The 14-year-old was shot in the upper leg. 

HOUSTON - Three possible suspects have been detained following a shooting at Tidwell Park, Houston police said. 

14-year-old shot during attempted robbery at Tidwell Park

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting occurred on Spaulding in the East Little York neighborhood. 

Police said a 14-year-old was in the park on an electric scooter when three older juveniles or young adults tried to rob him. 

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

The 14-year-old was shot in the upper leg. 

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Houston police said officers went to a nearby apartment complex where they found three suspects all armed. 

Police said they were later detained.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the identities of the victim or the suspects involved. 

The Source: Information provided to FOX 26 via the Houston Police Department X account. 

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