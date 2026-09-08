Houston shooting: 14-year-old shot at Tidwell Park, 3 possible suspects detained
HOUSTON - Three possible suspects have been detained following a shooting at Tidwell Park, Houston police said.
14-year-old shot during attempted robbery at Tidwell Park
What we know:
Authorities said the shooting occurred on Spaulding in the East Little York neighborhood.
Police said a 14-year-old was in the park on an electric scooter when three older juveniles or young adults tried to rob him.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)
The 14-year-old was shot in the upper leg.
The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Houston police said officers went to a nearby apartment complex where they found three suspects all armed.
Police said they were later detained.
What we don't know:
Officials did not provide the identities of the victim or the suspects involved.
The Source: Information provided to FOX 26 via the Houston Police Department X account.