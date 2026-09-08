Houston shooting: 14-year-old shot at Tidwell Park, 3 possible suspects detained

The Brief Three possible suspects have been detained following a shooting at Tidwell Park, Houston police said. Police said a 14-year-old was in the park on an electric scooter when three older juveniles or young adults tried to rob him. The 14-year-old was shot in the upper leg.



Three possible suspects have been detained following a shooting at Tidwell Park, Houston police said.

14-year-old shot during attempted robbery at Tidwell Park

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting occurred on Spaulding in the East Little York neighborhood.

Police said a 14-year-old was in the park on an electric scooter when three older juveniles or young adults tried to rob him.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/X)

The 14-year-old was shot in the upper leg.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Houston police said officers went to a nearby apartment complex where they found three suspects all armed.

Police said they were later detained.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the identities of the victim or the suspects involved.