Viral ‘Cat in the Hat’ trend sparks school safety concerns in Texas

The Brief A viral "Cat in the Hat" social media trend is causing school safety concerns across the country. Authorities in Texas are now alerting families about this dangerous trend. At this time, no cases have been reported in the Houston area.



What we know:

Viral "Cat in the Hat" trend sparks safety concerns

Law enforcement agencies and school districts across Texas are warning families about a viral social media trend involving threatening messages directed toward schools, students and communities.

The trend, referred to as the "Cat in the Hat" trend, involves AI-generated or digitally altered images and videos showing someone dressed as the Dr. Seuss character making threatening statements.

In the past week, several police departments and school districts across the state have issued warnings about the posts.

Premont Police in South Texas shared a warning on Facebook, saying the trend involves threatening or frightening messages aimed at schools and communities.

Authorities say children are editing, recreating and reposting the videos to make it appear as though the character was spotted near their school or neighborhood.

Officials say more than 10 juveniles have been arrested nationwide in connection with similar posts.

Law enforcement warns threats are taken seriously

Juan Guevara, a tech expert, says investigators can use several methods to identify who is responsible for creating or sharing threatening posts, even when artificial intelligence is involved.

Guevara says investigators may look at information connected to a person’s phone, smart devices and social media accounts. He says law enforcement can also use digital records and other investigative tools to help track where posts originated.

Authorities stress that social media threats are not considered a joke.

Any online post that contains a threat or causes fear within a school or community can be investigated. Depending on the circumstances, authorities say those responsible could face school discipline or criminal charges.

So far, FOX 26 has not learned of any reported cases connected to the trend in the Houston area.

Authorities are urging parents to talk with their children about using social media responsibly and to remind them that posts made online can have serious consequences.