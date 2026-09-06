Houston police launches homicide investigation after body found in trash can

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The Brief Houston police found a body inside an overturned trash can Sunday morning at a Third Ward apartment complex. Officers breached a nearby apartment after following a blood trail, detaining a man inside along with a second person for questioning. Authorities have not yet determined the victim's cause of death or named any official suspects as the homicide investigation continues.



Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after officers discovered a body inside an overturned trash can early Sunday morning at a Third Ward apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

Body found in Houston trash can

What we know:

Officers responded at 12:13 a.m. to the 3100 block of Anita Street following a 911 call reporting gunshots and a person attempting to stuff a body into a trash can.

Because the caller blocked their phone number, responding officers were unable to call back for additional details and found no witnesses waiting at the scene upon arrival.

While searching the parking lot of the small apartment complex, officers found an overturned trash can with the body inside. Authorities were not immediately able to determine the exact cause of death or the nature of the injuries.

"It was hard to tell the kind of trauma that was done," a police official said in a briefing. "We couldn't tell if it was gunshot or blunt trauma or anything yet."

During a sweep of the property, officers found blood trails leading directly to a nearby unit. After a man inside the residence refused commands to exit, officers with the department's Patrol Support Team used breaching equipment to force entry and take him into custody.

What's next:

Police are currently questioning the man along with a second individual. Both are considered persons of interest, and no official suspects have been named.

Homicide investigators remain on scene examining the body and processing evidence.