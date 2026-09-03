Driver dies after shooting, crash in north Houston neighborhood

The Brief A man was shot and killed in a vehicle in north Houston. Police say the man was involved in an altercation with a pedestrian before the shooting. Police do not have a suspect in custody.



Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in a car in north Houston on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on Archer Street, in a neighborhood near I-45 and N. Main Street.

When officers and the fire department arrived, they found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed.

After speaking to witnesses and reviewing video, police say it appears the driver of the car and a pedestrian had some kind of altercation.

At some point, police say, the pedestrian shot into the car and then ran westbound on Archer Street toward Main Street.

What we don't know:

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time. There is no description of the gunman or the driver who was killed.

It’s also unclear what the altercation was about.