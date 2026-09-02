Lightning strike sparks fire at Texas City home with mom, baby inside

The Brief A Texas City family is speaking out after lightning struck their home, sparking a fire and causing extensive damage. Mia Ortiz says the lightning hit her bedroom while she was there with her 3-month-old son. Homeowners can take steps to protect their homes as officials say there's been an uptick in house fires caused by lightning.



A Texas City family is speaking out after lightning struck their home, sparking a fire and causing extensive damage.

The fire happened Monday along Sun Coral Drive. The family says the experience was terrifying, but they are thankful no one was hurt.

Lightning strike causes Texas City fire

What we know:

Mia Ortiz says the lightning hit her bedroom while she was there with her 3-month-old son.

"It was a big flash of light with fire. It’s like I was watching fireworks, literally," Ortiz said. "It was scary. It was one of the scariest moments for me and my baby."

Ortiz said she and her baby were lying in bed when they heard a loud pop and saw the lightning.

"We’ve never experienced anything like that before," she said. "I heard a big pop, a huge pop. I was shocked, in tears."

Ortiz grabbed her baby and ran into the kitchen. Moments later, the family noticed smoke coming from the attic and rushed outside.

"I was just thinking about my family, my baby. I was trying to get out of there because I knew it wasn’t safe," Ortiz said. "It’s really hard. It’s been really overwhelming."

Power surge prevention

What you can do:

Fire officials say they have recently seen an uptick in homes being struck by lightning and causing fires.

Victor Boudreaux, assistant chief with the Santa Fe Fire Department, says homeowners can take steps to help protect their homes and electronics from power surges caused by lightning.

"If you have a surge protector for the whole house, your main electrical panel should have a surge protector that should help alleviate the voltage increase from the lightning strike," Boudreaux said.

He also recommends plugging sensitive electronics into individual surge protectors to help prevent damage from a power surge.

In this case, Ortiz’s family says their home suffered extensive damage and many of their personal belongings were destroyed.

The family says the community has been very supportive as they work to rebuild their lives.