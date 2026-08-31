Tropical Storm Warning issued for Texas coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 tracked in Gulf
HOUSTON - A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of America has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 by the National Hurricane Center.
What we know:
This is the same disturbance that was designated Invest 97L by the NHC over the weekend.
The NHC uses a PTC designation so that they can issue forecast cones and alerts when a storm is expected to impact land but is not yet a named storm.
What's next:
If it becomes a named storm, it would likely take the name Edouard.
Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 5?
Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 is located off the coast of Louisiana and is moving to the northwest.
(FOX Weather)
What is the forecast track for Potential Tropical Cyclone 5?
According to the NHC, PTC 5 is forecast to continue moving northwest toward the Texas coast.
(FOX Weather)
Are there any alerts for Potential Tropical Cyclone 5?
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Port Bolivar, Texas to the Vermilion/Cameron Parish line in Louisiana.+
(FOX Weather)
What impacts will Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 have on Texas?
The biggest impact on Texas from PTC 5 will be in the form of heavy rain.
NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has placed much of the Southeast Texas coast in a slight (Level 2/4) risk of flash flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday. This does include the Houston area.
(FOX Weather)
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX Weather, the National Hurricane Center and the Weather Prediction Center.