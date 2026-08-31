Tropical Storm Warning issued for Texas coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 tracked in Gulf

The Brief The National Hurricane Center has designated a tropical disturbance in the Gulf as Potential Tropical Cyclone 5. The disturbance was previously known as Invest 97L. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Texas and Louisiana coasts.



A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of America has been designated Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 by the National Hurricane Center.

What we know:

This is the same disturbance that was designated Invest 97L by the NHC over the weekend.

The NHC uses a PTC designation so that they can issue forecast cones and alerts when a storm is expected to impact land but is not yet a named storm.

What's next:

If it becomes a named storm, it would likely take the name Edouard.

Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 5?

Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 is located off the coast of Louisiana and is moving to the northwest.

The location of PTC 5, formerly known as Invest 97L.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast track for Potential Tropical Cyclone 5?

According to the NHC, PTC 5 is forecast to continue moving northwest toward the Texas coast.

The forecast cone for PTC 5, formerly known as Invest 97L.

(FOX Weather)



Are there any alerts for Potential Tropical Cyclone 5?

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Port Bolivar, Texas to the Vermilion/Cameron Parish line in Louisiana.+

Alerts issued for PTC 5, formerly known as Invest 97L.

(FOX Weather)



What impacts will Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 have on Texas?

The biggest impact on Texas from PTC 5 will be in the form of heavy rain.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has placed much of the Southeast Texas coast in a slight (Level 2/4) risk of flash flooding on Tuesday and Wednesday. This does include the Houston area.

The flash flood outlook for the Texas coast.

(FOX Weather)

