I-45 road rage driver shoots at vehicle carrying toddler near Greenspoint

The Brief A patrol officer was flagged down by a road rage victim late Saturday night. The victim says another driver shot at his vehicle from behind, then from beside him. The driver, passenger, and toddler were not struck by the gunfire.



A road rage driver is now on the run after allegedly shooting at a vehicle overnight near the Greenspoint area.

Houston: Road rage shooter targets vehicle carrying toddler

What we know:

A patrol officer was near the Independence Heights area at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they were flagged down by a driver on West Tidwell Road.

The victim said he was driving on I-45 near Greens Road earlier when he encountered a road rage driver.

The suspect allegedly bumped the back of the victim's truck before shooting at the truck from behind. The suspect then drove beside the victim and shot at him again.

The victim was driving with a woman and a 14-month-old baby at the time of the shooting. No one was shot, but the driver suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no suspect description available as of this report.

There is no information regarding what led up to the road rage incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)