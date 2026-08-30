Invest 97L in Gulf among 2 tropical disturbances being tracked this week

The Brief Two tropical disturbances are being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean this week. One of them, Invest 97L, is in the Gulf of America, while the other is near the Caribbean Sea. Forecasters are giving both disturbances a low chance of development.



Two tropical disturbances are being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean this week, and one of them is in the Gulf of America.

According to the National Hurricane Center, both disturbances have a low chance of development.

Tropical disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



The disturbance in the Gulf, which has been designated Invest 97L, is located off the coast of Louisiana, but the development zone does include parts of the Texas coast.

An "invest" is a term used by the NHC to indicate an area under increased monitoring for potential development.

Invest 97L is seen on Aug. 30, 2026. (NOAA / FOX Local)

Regardless of development, this one could bring heavy rain to the Houston area this week as it moves inland.

The other disturbance, which is the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly that formed last week, could develop as it moves toward the Bahamas this week, and bring periods of heavy rain to the Florida Peninsula.

The outlook for the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea.

(FOX Weather)



Peak of hurricane season approaching

If either of these disturbances become a tropical storm, they would take the next names on the 2026 list – Edouard and Fay.

An uptick in activity in the Atlantic basin in expected this time of year. Most tropical activity that occurs in a given year happens from August to October, with Sept. 10 being the statistical peak.

Tropical cyclone frequency for the Atlantic basin.

(FOX Weather)



Now is a good time to review your hurricane safety plan and make sure you have enough supplies to be on your own for three days if a tropical system hits.