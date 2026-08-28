The Brief Former Houston Police Department officer Gerald Goines has pleaded guilty to lying on a search warrant affidavit that led to the fatal 2019 Harding Street raid. Goines faces up to 10 years in federal prison following his guilty plea. In September 2024, Goines was convicted of the murders of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas in the 2019 drug raid on Harding Street. He is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.



Former Houston Police Department officer Gerald M. Goines has pleaded guilty to color of law charges related to the deadly 2019 Harding Street raid.

Goines admitted to making false claims to secure the search warrant that led to the botched operation, killing Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas, and injuring four HPD officers.

New conviction for Gerald Goines

What we know:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Goines lied saying a confidential informant bought heroin from a resident at the home and turned it over to him. He later said that information was completely false.

Goines also lied about other drug purchases happening at the home in the three weeks before the warrant.

Gerald Goines

What they're saying:

Federal authorities gave these statements after the plea:

What's next:

Sentencing is set for Nov. 9, where Goines faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

What is a "color of law" charge?

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, acting "under color of law" means an individual is using authority given to them by a local, state, or federal government agency.

A "color of law" criminal charge occurs when a government official or law enforcement officer willfully abuses that official authority to deprive someone of their constitutionally protected civil rights.

Harding Street raid murders

The backstory:

In September 2024, Goines was convicted of the murders of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas in the 2019 drug raid on Harding Street. He is currently serving a 60-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors accused Goines of misleading a judge to secure a no-knock search warrant for the home of Tuttle and Nicholas, claiming that black tar heroin was being sold there. They argued that Goines falsely stated a confidential informant had purchased drugs from the couple's residence. However, he later admitted to having no informant and conducting the operation himself.

Prosecutors say there was not only no informant and no drug deal, they say Goines never even investigated the home on Harding Street before barging in with a narcotics team in 2019, serving a warrant that quickly turned deadly.