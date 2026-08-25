31-year-old career criminal granted bond for violent crime even though she's wanted in 3 states

The Brief Jones’ criminal history dates to 2010 and includes violent and nonviolent offenses, according to court records reviewed by FOX 26. In 2022, Jones was convicted of making a terroristic threat involving a Klein ISD elementary school and served six days in the county jail. The 339th Criminal District Court set Jones’ bond Aug. 14; her next Harris County court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1.



Veronica Kiana Jones, who has six felony convictions and was wanted on bond forfeiture warrants, was granted a $50,000 bond in Harris County on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Woman with felony convictions granted bond in Harris County assault case

What they're saying:

Veronica Kiana Jones' rap sheet goes all the way back to 2010. She has more than a dozen mug shots in Texas alone.

Veronica Kiana Jones

Jones' lengthy rap sheet includes both violent and nonviolent crimes. She's been convicted of six felonies, but has served no time in prison.

One of her most disturbing convictions was in 2022. Jones threatened to set a Klein ISD elementary school on fire.

"Then she posted all her rantings and ravings on her Instagram page, and she threatened to kidnap a 4-year-old," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "Klein ISD had to put the school under lockdown because of a threat made by Jones. That ended up with her being convicted of terroristic threat and six days in the county jail."

On August 14, the 339th Criminal District Court granted Jones a bond for $50,000 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, even though she was wanted for bond forfeitures.

"She became a fugitive out of San Patricio County. She was a wanted fugitive," said Kahan. "They issued a warrant for her arrest August 11, three days before she appeared in the 339th Court. She was also out on bond in multiple other states, including Florida, Illinois and Virginia."

What's next:

Jones' next scheduled court appearance in Harris County is set for September 1.