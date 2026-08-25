Houston weather: More triple digit heat on the way for Wednesday

The Brief More triple-digit heat through at least Wednesday Isolated downpours, then spotty storms late this week Slight relief in temperatures by the weekend Two areas to watch In Atlantic for tropical development



ANOTHER ROUND OF EXTREME HEAT

Highs reach the upper 90s to low 100s through Wednesday with heat index values climbing above 105°. A Heat Advisory remains in effect Tuesday and has been extended through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

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A FEW STORMS RETURN

An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, with spotty showers and storms becoming more likely late week. Not everyone will see rain, but storms could offer brief relief from the heat.

TEMPS COULD EASE SLIGHTLY

Highs should gradually move back from the triple digits to the mid to upper 90s late this week and into the weekend. It will remain warm and humid across Houston and Southeast Texas.

TWO AREAS TO WATCH IN THE ATLANTIC

We are a few weeks away from the peak of hurricane season with 2 areas to watch for tropical development in the Atlantic Ocean. Invest 95L is near Bermuda and is expected to move north and stay away from the United States. Invest 96L is in the eastern Atlantic and is forecast to get close to the Lesser Antilles by this weekend. It now has a high chance for tropical development. It will likely run into drier air and wind shear that will weaken it and will most likely not reach the U.S.

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