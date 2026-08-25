Highway 99 crash: 1 dead after vehicle hits pillar, catches fire
HOUSTON - Harris County officials report one person is dead after a vehicle caught fire during a crash late Monday evening.
Vehicle crash near Cypress-area
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a single-vehicle crash along Highway 99 and Longenbough Road around 8:47 p.m.
According to Deputy J. Ajayi, a single vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 99 at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway.
The vehicle hit a pillar and came to a stop on Longenbough Road, where it quickly caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials indicated that Highway 99 should reopen to traffic soon as deputies finish clearing the scene.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet determined the driver's identity, age, or gender. Due to the severe fire damage, deputies were unable to recover identifying license plates, identifying vehicle details, and personal IDs from the vehicle.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy J. Ajayi gave information at the scene.