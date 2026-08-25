Family raises concerns over air conditioning issues at Houston ISD’s Oates Elementary

The Brief A concerned relative of students at Oates Elementary tells FOX 26 parts of the school have been without working A/C since the first day of school, with temperatures reportedly climbing above 90 degrees. The relative says roughly half of the school has A/C and the other half does not, with teachers reportedly bringing in fans to help keep classrooms cool. HISD says many district facilities have aging HVAC systems requiring ongoing maintenance and that crews respond as issues are reported, but the district did not specifically address conditions at Oates Elementary.



A concerned relative of students at Oates Elementary School is raising concerns about ongoing air conditioning issues at the Houston ISD campus as temperatures remain high across the Houston area.

Concerned relative states air conditioning issues ongoing at Oates Elementary School within Houston ISD

What they're saying:

The woman, who asked FOX 26 not to identify her, says her loved ones attend Oates Elementary and that portions of the school have been without properly working air conditioning since the first day of the school year.

She says roughly half of the campus has working A/C while the other half does not and that temperatures inside portions of the school have reportedly climbed above 90 degrees. The relative says teachers have been asked to bring items such as fans to help keep classrooms cool.

She told FOX 26 she is concerned about students being able to remain focused while learning in the heat and worries about the potential impact the temperatures could have on the health of both students and teachers.

She also hopes families receive more communication about the issue and what is being done to resolve it.

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Houston ISD asking about the conditions at Oates Elementary, what repairs are underway and when the district expects the A/C issues to be resolved.

We also asked HISD about Montgomery Elementary, who is also experiencing HVAC problems, and what the district is doing to address A/C issues not only at these two schools but others as well. FOX 26 has previously reported on A/C concerns at other HISD campuses.

HISD did not specifically address the reported conditions at Oates or Montgomery Elementary or provide a number of campuses currently experiencing HVAC issues in the statement provided to FOX 26.

FULL HISD STATEMENT:

"Houston ISD works to maintain safe and comfortable learning environments for students and staff. Many District facilities have aging HVAC systems that require ongoing maintenance, particularly during periods of sustained high temperatures.

District maintenance teams continuously monitor and respond to HVAC issues across HISD. Technicians are dispatched as issues are reported. Campuses may relocate students and staff to cooler areas of the building, and the District may deploy temporary cooling equipment, including spot coolers, as needed.

HISD facilities and maintenance teams work throughout the year to perform preventive maintenance, make repairs, and replace aging equipment."