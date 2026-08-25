Houston Texans reveal new 'HOUSTON/US' Rivalries uniforms inspired by street tiles, 'Be Someone' bridge

article

The Brief Hyper-local design: The new "HOUSTON/US" uniforms feature the franchise's first-ever Liberty White helmet, chrome blue facemasks, "Be Someone" stenciled numbers, and street tile lettering. Debuting Week 11: The Texans will wear the Rivalries uniforms on the field for the first time during a primetime Thursday Night Football matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Gear drops Sept. 1: Fans can purchase the new apparel starting Sept. 1 online at Fanatics.com, in person at the Texans Team Shop, or at a CityCentre pop-up truck event on Sept. 5.



The Houston Texans are officially adding a hyper-local look to their wardrobe.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The team unveiled its new "HOUSTON/US" Rivalries uniform as part of the NFL x Nike Rivalries Program.

The fresh new uniforms represent H-Town culture to the max, pulling direct design inspiration from iconic local landmarks, slab car culture, and the city's historic blue-and-white street tiles.

The team will officially debut the new look during a primetime Thursday Night Football match-up against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

Deep H-Town connections in every detail

The "HOUSTON/US" design blends Liberty White, H-Town Blue, and Battle Red. Every piece of the uniform carries a specific connection to the city's culture and franchise history.

Up top, the uniform introduces the franchise's first-ever Liberty White helmet—a candy-painted nod to the original 1999 prototype held up by late founder Robert C. McNair.

Moving down to the jersey, Houston’s historic blue-and-white street tiles inspire the nameplates, collar, sleeves, and pants. For the first time in franchise history, the Texans' bullhead logo sits directly over the heart. Look inside the collar, and you'll find a hidden "Houston/Us" message stenciled in the famous "Be Someone" bridge font.

Key helmet & jersey features:

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Chrome Blue Facemask: A glistening H-Town Blue finish paying homage to local slab car culture.

"Be Someone" Jersey Numbers: Finished in chrome blue with the railroad bridge's unmistakable block font.

Street Tile Bumpers: The helmet’s front and back bumpers spell out "H-Town" and "Texans" in classic street tile style.

Where and when to get the new gear

Fans looking to grab the new apparel won't have to wait until game day.

Merchandise officially drops on Tuesday, Sept. 1, both online at Fanatics.com and in person at the Houston Texans Team Shop from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Local fans can also check out the Houston Texans Mobile Team Shop Truck, which will pop up at CityCentre on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join the conversation: How do you rate the new look?

What do you think of the new 'HOUSTON/US' look, Texans fans? Drop your thoughts in the comments on our FOX 26 Houston Facebook page or tag us on our Instagram @fox26houston!