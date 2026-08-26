Third Ward neighbors frustrated with city leaders, police over nightlife chaos

The Brief Weekend nightlife and crime have taken over the neighborhoods along Emancipation Avenue. One resident says he has contacted city leaders and police roughly 1,000 times to report quality-of-life issues, but little has changed. Despite official task forces, increased patrols, and potential funding, long-time residents say enforcement remains inconsistent on the nights they need it most.



Longtime Third Ward residents say city promises and police patrols are failing to stop the chaotic nightlife taking over their streets.

Third Ward residents frustrated

The problems :

For more than a decade, Scott Clements has called his Third Ward neighborhood home. But these days, he can’t even sleep in his own bedroom.

A nearby Sunoco gas station and a cluster of nightclubs near Emancipation Avenue and Southmore Boulevard have turned his street into a weekend party zone of deafening music, open drug dealing, and stray gunfire.

"I had a bullet that left the store property that went through my fence in the backyard, and then it lodged in my bedroom window," Clements said. "I don't sleep in that bedroom anymore because I'm afraid I will get shot in the middle of the night."

Now, Clements sleeps in a different room with earplugs—a temporary fix for a problem he says the City of Houston has failed to solve.

A weekend 'Wild West':

According to residents, the disruption along Emancipation Avenue follows a predictable, exhausting routine. On weekends, parties kick off at nearby clubs on Southmore Boulevard, spilling into the street and congregating at the local gas station corner.

Clements says he has contacted city leaders and police roughly 1,000 times to report quality-of-life issues, but little has changed.

"We need officers that actually want to serve the public," Clements said. "We need officers that see a need. We have this community here screaming out for help and nobody is volunteering to help or wants to help."

City leaders respond

What they're saying:

During an appearance on The Isiah Factor, Houston District D Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz acknowledged the community’s frustrations, citing Houston's lack of municipal zoning laws that allow clubs to open adjacent to residential areas.

To address the surge in visitors, Shabazz said they are working to identify $300,000 in public safety funding intended to support overtime for the Houston Police Department and Harris County Precinct 7 during peak nightlife hours.

"I think that will make a difference, certainly focused on public safety, the traffic flow, the noise concerns, and overall quality of life for the residents," Shabazz said. "I'm very aware of it, it's an ongoing issue and one that we're working very hard to abate."

Impact on the neighborhood :

Despite official task forces, increased patrols, and potential funding, long-time residents say enforcement remains inconsistent on the nights they need it most.

As a result, Clements says property values are dropping, long-term homeowners are leaving, and cheap, vacant properties are increasingly being snapped up as short-term rentals. For those who remain, the demand is simple: real police presence on their streets when the partying actually happens—not just promises.