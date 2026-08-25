Houston rancher sees sales triple after President Trump's beef import announcement

The Brief A Houston rancher is seeing a boost in business since the new White House shared its plan aimed at lowering beef prices. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day waiver of higher tariffs on imported ground beef. Anthony Thomas, owner of Thomas Cattle and Catering in Fulshear, said the announcement has already brought more customers to his farm-to-table beef business.



A Houston rancher is seeing a boost in business since the new White House shared its plan aimed at lowering beef prices.

Houston rancher seeing boost in business following President Trump's beef import announcement

What we know:

President Donald Trump said a 90-day waiver of higher tariffs on imported ground beef, a move intended to lower beef costs in the U.S. The announcement comes as the nation faces its smallest cattle herd in decades.

But local ranchers say there are many factors impacting beef prices and this is not a quick fix.

"This beef import, this is more of a band-aid rather than a fix to the problem that we have with our beef industry in the United States," Anthony Thomas said.

What they're saying:

Anthony Thomas, owner of Thomas Cattle and Catering in Fulshear, said the announcement has already brought more customers to his farm-to-table beef business.

"It has tremendously, positively impacted my business," Thomas said, adding that his company has seen a "huge influx of business" in the past week. His sales have tripled since the announcement.

Thomas said consumers are increasingly concerned about rising beef prices and food supply uncertainty. However, he believes the tariff waiver is only a temporary measure.

He pointed to the shrinking U.S. cattle supply and ongoing drought conditions as major factors driving beef prices higher.

Thomas also raised concerns about imported beef and food safety, arguing that the U.S. should focus on rebuilding its domestic cattle supply.

"We have the beef here. We have the ranchers here," Thomas said.

Meanwhile, Texas organizations are pushing back against the beef import plan.

The Texas Farm Bureau also weighed in, saying strong cattle prices provide important stability for farm and ranch families. The organization encouraged the administration to continue seeking input from cattle ranchers as it considers ways to address beef prices.

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association said increasing beef imports is not the answer to high beef prices. The group said the U.S. cattle herd needs time to rebuild, and as supplies increase, prices should eventually normalize.

Local ranchers say it can take about two years to raise cattle for beef, meaning rebuilding the nation's herd will likely take years.