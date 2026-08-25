Angleton High School teacher charged following allegations of inappropriate relationships with students

The Brief An Angleton High School teacher has been charged following allegations of inappropriate relationships with students. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Holly Schroedter Adams, was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor. According to authorities, an investigation was conducted following the initial allegations against Adams, including conducting a multitude of interviews with both current and former students and examining evidence related to the allegations.



An Angleton High School teacher has been charged following allegations of inappropriate relationships with students, according to officials.

Angleton High School teacher charged

What we know:

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Holly Schroedter Adams, was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Holly Schroedter Adams

The backstory:

According to authorities, an investigation was conducted following the initial allegations against Adams, including conducting a multitude of interviews with both current and former students and examining evidence related to the allegations.

The case was later presented to a Brazoria County grand jury.

Adams was later taken into custody and booked in the Brazoria County Detention Center on Tuesday on bonds totaling $26,000.

Officials said Adams was released the same day.

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 has reached out to the school district to determine if the teacher remains employed with the district.