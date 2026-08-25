Angleton High School teacher charged following allegations of inappropriate relationships with students
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - An Angleton High School teacher has been charged following allegations of inappropriate relationships with students, according to officials.
Angleton High School teacher charged
What we know:
According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Holly Schroedter Adams, was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor.
Holly Schroedter Adams
The backstory:
According to authorities, an investigation was conducted following the initial allegations against Adams, including conducting a multitude of interviews with both current and former students and examining evidence related to the allegations.
The case was later presented to a Brazoria County grand jury.
Adams was later taken into custody and booked in the Brazoria County Detention Center on Tuesday on bonds totaling $26,000.
Officials said Adams was released the same day.
Dig deeper:
FOX 26 has reached out to the school district to determine if the teacher remains employed with the district.
The Source: Statement posted on the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Facebook page