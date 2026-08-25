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Angleton High School teacher charged following allegations of inappropriate relationships with students

By
FOX 26 Houston
Brazoria County
Published August 25, 2026 8:27 PM CDT
Published August 25, 2026 8:27 PM CDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • An Angleton High School teacher has been charged following allegations of inappropriate relationships with students. 
    • According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Holly Schroedter Adams, was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor. 
    • According to authorities, an investigation was conducted following the initial allegations against Adams, including conducting a multitude of interviews with both current and former students and examining evidence related to the allegations. 

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - An Angleton High School teacher has been charged following allegations of inappropriate relationships with students, according to officials. 

Angleton High School teacher charged

What we know:

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Holly Schroedter Adams, was charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence and two counts of purchasing/furnishing alcohol to a minor. 

Holly Schroedter Adams

The backstory:

According to authorities, an investigation was conducted following the initial allegations against Adams, including conducting a multitude of interviews with both current and former students and examining evidence related to the allegations. 

The case was later presented to a Brazoria County grand jury. 

Adams was later taken into custody and booked in the Brazoria County Detention Center on Tuesday on bonds totaling $26,000. 

Officials said Adams was released the same day. 

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 has reached out to the school district to determine if the teacher remains employed with the district. 

The Source: Statement posted on the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

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