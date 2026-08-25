The Brief A truck appeared to have crashed into a pole in Crosby near US-90 and Lindstrom Road early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Gonzalez reported one person was critically injured, and life flight was called. Authorities say the westbound lanes of US-90 were shut down.



Harris County officials are investigating a major crash in Crosby after multiple lanes of US-90 had to be shut down.

Major crash in Crosby area

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the scene in east Harris County near the intersection of Lindstrom Road and US-90.

One person was reported to be critically injured. Life Flight was called, the sheriff said.

Authorities say the westbound lanes of US-90 were shut down.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver is unknown.

Officials have not sid what could have caused the crash.