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Highway 90 crash: 1 person critically injured near Crosby, Life Flight called

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published August 25, 2026 7:27 AM CDT
Published August 25, 2026 7:27 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • A truck appeared to have crashed into a pole in Crosby near US-90 and Lindstrom Road early Tuesday morning.
    • Sheriff Gonzalez reported one person was critically injured, and life flight was called.
    • Authorities say the westbound lanes of US-90 were shut down.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are investigating a major crash in Crosby after multiple lanes of US-90 had to be shut down.

Major crash in Crosby area

What we know:

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the scene in east Harris County near the intersection of Lindstrom Road and US-90.

One person was reported to be critically injured. Life Flight was called, the sheriff said.

Authorities say the westbound lanes of US-90 were shut down.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver is unknown.

Officials have not sid what could have caused the crash.

The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office

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