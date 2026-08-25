Highway 90 crash: 1 person critically injured near Crosby, Life Flight called
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are investigating a major crash in Crosby after multiple lanes of US-90 had to be shut down.
Major crash in Crosby area
What we know:
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies were called to the scene in east Harris County near the intersection of Lindstrom Road and US-90.
One person was reported to be critically injured. Life Flight was called, the sheriff said.
Authorities say the westbound lanes of US-90 were shut down.
What we don't know:
The identity of the driver is unknown.
Officials have not sid what could have caused the crash.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office