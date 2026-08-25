Houston crime: Police release sketch of suspect following aggravated robbery in Houston's Third Ward

The Brief Police said the robbery happened around 2 a.m. last outside a home near the intersection of Eagle Street and Live Oak Street. The woman was waiting in her vehicle when the suspect allegedly displayed a gun, demanded her keys and threatened to shoot her. Investigators said the suspect stole her watch and other belongings, then shot her and struck her in the head with the firearm before fleeing.



Houston police are asking for help identifying a man accused of shooting and striking a woman with a firearm while robbing her outside a home in the Third Ward area.

Houston Third Ward robbery: Police release sketch of suspect involved

What we know:

Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of Eagle Street and Live Oak Street last Friday around 2 a.m.

Police said the woman was waiting outside her boyfriend’s residence in her vehicle when a man approached and began trying to speak with her. She then noticed he had a firearm, investigators said.

The suspect allegedly demanded the vehicle keys. When the woman said she did not have them, he threatened to shoot her if she moved, police said.

Sketch of suspect released by the Houston Police Department Robbery Division

Investigators said the woman tried to reach for mace while the suspect was distracted. The man then allegedly took her watch, and after she got out of the vehicle, shot her and struck her in the head several times with the firearm.

The suspect fled with the woman’s belongings in an unknown direction, police said.

Authorities have released a sketch of the suspect. He is described as a light-skinned Black man, about 5'5" tall, wearing a dark hoodie and dark shorts. Police said he has tattoos on the back of his legs.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.