Wrongfully-convicted man released after 7 years sues Gerald Goines and HPD
A man who was wrongfully convicted and released after seven years is suing the disgraced former Houston police officer who arrested him.
Texas lawmakers call HPD Harding Street Raid audit a scam
State Representatives ripped the Houston Police Department after it released a 62-page audit on the botched Harding Street Raid that killed two people.
More charges announced in botched Harding Street drug raid
Six former Houston narcotics officers, including Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant, were charged with fifteen felonies in a scheme that was unraveled following the 2019 deadly no-knock drug raid.
Prosecutors anticipate 91 more drug convictions to be overturned in cases tied to ex-HPD officer
The district attorney’s office says prosecutors are filing motions asking that lawyers be appointed for each defendant in these 91 cases in which former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines obtained search warrants by swearing in affidavits to get the permission of judges for searches of homes and other locations.
At least 91 more drug convictions to be overturned in cases tied to ex-HPD officer, prosecutors say
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says prosecutors reviewing cases tied to former Houston Police Officer Gerald Goines anticipate at least 91 more drug convictions will be overturned.
Family of Harding Street Raid victims win appeal against City of Houston
Attorneys for the family of a woman killed by police in the 2019 Harding Street Raid say an appeals court has rejected the City of Houston’s attempt to block testimony and evidence being taken from Houston Police Department managers involved in the deadly raid.
DA: 69 defendants may have been convicted on false evidence from Gerald Goines
Prosecutors have filed motions requesting that judges appoint lawyers for 69 individuals who may have been convicted on false evidence from former HPD officer Gerald Goines, the Harris County District Attorney's Office says.
Second man declared innocent in drug case involving officer from Harding Street Raid
Steven Mallet, 60, is the fourth person to be declared actually innocent by the Ogg administration, and the second tied to former officer Gerald Goines who is charged for his role in a botched 2019 Harding Street drug raid that left two civilians dead and four officers wounded.
Man arrested by officer from Harding Street Raid could be proclaimed innocent
A man who says he was wrongfully made out to be a drug dealer by a Houston police officer could be proclaimed innocent. The officer who arrested him is facing charges for his acts related to the Harding Street Raid.
Husband and wife remembered one year after being killed in controversial drug raid
One year ago, the Pecan Park neighborhood was swarmed with law enforcement following the shootout. Five officers were injured, and Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle were found dead inside, unarmed.
Grand jury indicts two former Houston police officers in deadly drug raid
Gerald Goines was indicted for two charges of Felony Murder and a charge of Tampering with a Government Record. Steven Bryant was indicted for Tampering with a Government Record in connection with the raid at the home on Harding Street on Jan. 28, 2019.
Ex-HPD officer in Harding St. raid accused of 'framing' 2008 drug suspect
Houston’s most notorious ex-cop was forced out of home convalescence after surgery and into a Harris County Courtroom. Goines, the central figure in the fatal Harding Street drug raid, rapidly pleaded the 5th and left the building.
Grand jury visits scene of deadly Harding Street drug raid
In November, an FBI investigation brought more charges against officers and led to the arrest of a neighbor on Harding Street.
Officers set up crime scene tape, tent at Harding Street raid home
The Harris County District Attorney's Office and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 are on the scene of the botched Harding Street raid, where officers have set up a tent and crime scene tape around the home where the shootout occurred.
Former HPD officer pleads not guilty in connection to Harding Street Raid
The prosecution is painting a picture of Goines as a habitual liar after investigators used cell phone tracking to determine Goines had never been to 7815 Harding St. the day before the raid.