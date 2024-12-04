The Brief Former Houston police officer Gerald Goines will appear at a hearing in his motion for a new trial. Goines was convicted of two counts of felony murder in the no-knock Harding Street raid. The motion for a new trial claims newly discovered and intentionally withheld evidence.



Gerald Goines is set to appear in court Wednesday morning for an evidentiary hearing on his motion for a new trial after the former Houston police officer was convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple killed during the botched Harding Street raid.

On October 8, Goines was sentenced to 60 years behind bars in the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle during a no-knock raid in 2019.

MORE: Former HPD officer Gerald Goines sentenced to 60 years in prison

Why did Gerald Goines request a new trial?

Goines filed a motion for a new trial in November, claiming newly discovered and intentionally withheld evidence – namely Tuttle’s cell phone.

According to the motion, "On October 25, 2024, the plaintiffs in the federal civil case about this incident filed a trial exhibits list, disclosing to the public, and thereby to Mr. Goines for the first time, that they are in possession of complainant Dennis Tuttle's cell phone. This phone was withheld from the State and from Mr. Goines, and he has not had an opportunity to examine it."

MORE: Gerald Goines attorney files motion for new trial

Gerald Goines convicted of murder

Goines became the first law enforcement officer in Harris County to be found guilty of murder while on the job.

Prosecutors accused Goines of misleading a judge to secure a no-knock search warrant for the home of Tuttle and Nicholas, claiming that black tar heroin was being sold there.

MORE COVERAGE OF THE HARDING STREET RAID CASE

They argued that Goines falsely stated a confidential informant had purchased drugs from the couple's residence; however, he later admitted to having no informant and conducting the operation himself.

After more than two weeks of testimony, the jury convicted Goines of two counts of felony murder in September.