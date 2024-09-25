The fate of former Houston police officer Gerald Goines now rests in the hands of a jury as he stands trial for felony murder related to a botched drug raid that resulted in the deaths of two people in 2019. After more than two weeks of testimony, closing arguments were presented yesterday, marking the final opportunity for attorneys to persuade the jury.

Prosecutors accuse Goines of misleading a judge to secure a no-knock search warrant for the home of Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichola, claiming that black tar heroin was being sold there. They argue that Goines falsely stated a confidential informant had purchased drugs from the couple's residence. However, he later admitted to having no informant and conducting the operation himself.

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichola

In contrast, Goines' defense attorneys contend that the couple's deaths were not the result of an invalid warrant but rather due to their own actions. They pointed out that Tuttle shot four officers, who were not wearing body armor, during the raid, leaving one officer paralyzed. This tragic incident occurred in a southeast Houston home on Harding Street.

The prosecution emphasized Goines' responsibility, arguing, "You can hate Darryl. You don't have to like false statements, and he can be not guilty of murder. But for Gerald Goines, would any of this have happened? And the answer is no." They assert that his actions led to the forced entry into the residence, ultimately causing the deaths of Dennis and Regina Tuttle.

As the jury reconvenes this morning to deliberate, they will consider the possibility of convicting Goines on a lesser charge of tampering with a government document. The court awaits their decision in this high-profile case that has drawn significant attention and scrutiny.