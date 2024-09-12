The Brief Former HPD Narcotics Officer Steven Bryant broke down during emotional testimony about the 2019 Harding Street raid, describing it as a chaotic shootout. Gerald Goines, who is on trial for murder, allegedly lied to secure the "no-knock" warrant, leading to the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle. Bryant revealed in court that Sgt. Clemente Reyna was wearing a personal body camera during the raid, surprising prosecutors and prompting a recess.



The trial of former Houston Police Department (HPD) Narcotics Officer Gerald Goines took an emotional turn today as fellow officer Steven Bryant broke down while testifying about the deadly 2019 raid on Harding Street. The botched raid left homeowners Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle dead and four Houston police officers injured.

Former Houston Police Department (HPD) Narcotics Officer Gerald Goines (Left) and HPD Narcotics Officer Steven Bryant (Right)

Bryant, also a former member of HPD’s Narcotics Squad 15, became visibly emotional as he recounted the raid, describing the moment he breached the door. "Then it sounded like it was a war in there. It was a shootout," Bryant testified, choking back tears. "The raid team was going in, then they were going in reverse."

Goines, who secured the "no-knock" warrant for the raid, is facing murder charges. According to court records, he allegedly fabricated key details to obtain the warrant, including claims of investigating the couple's home and having a confidential informant purchase heroin from the residence. Goines is no longer with HPD.

Video evidence played in court depicted members of the Narcotics squad running from the home as gunfire erupted. Bryant’s account offered a vivid picture of the chaotic moments during the raid.

Court was briefly recessed after Bryant’s emotional testimony, which seemed to catch the prosecution off guard. During his time on the stand, Bryant revealed that Sgt. Clemente Reyna, another member of the raid team, had been wearing a personal body camera during the operation – a piece of information that had not been disclosed previously.

Prosecutors are currently meeting with the judge to discuss this new development, which could potentially shift the course of the trial.

When asked again Bryant said he was not sure if Reyna was wearing the personal, non-HPD-issued body cam that day, but he had worn it in the past.