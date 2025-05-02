Cardinal DiNardo talks about the upcoming papal conclave to elect new pope

The Brief Cardinals will begin the secret conclave, in The Vatican's Sistine Chapel, to elect the Catholic Church's 267th pope. DiNardo is one of 135 eligible cardinals who will make the selection behind closed doors. It will be his second conclave, after participating in the election of Pope Francis in 2013. The Conclave begins on May 7, with Cardinals voting twice a day until a candidate collects at least 2/3rds of the vote. The process is widely expected to last two, to three days.



The conclave to replace the next pope will start next week.

Papal Conclave to start May 7 to elect new pope

What they're saying:

"Once you walk into the Sistine Chapel with a 130, 140 others, and you take this oath and you look at the Last Judgement scene (On the Sistine Chapel ceiling), and they're locking the door, you really get pretty nervous," remembers Cardinal DiNardo about his first Papal Conclave.

Regarding Pope Francis' legacy as a distinctly different Pope, from his predecessors, DiNardo says supporters and critics will all be heard, "There's always an element, in a Conclave, where there is continuity, but also a contrast, in light of Pope Francis, a discontinuity that we have to think about and resolve in our minds and hearts."