Cardinal DiNardo talks about the upcoming papal conclave to elect new pope
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The conclave to replace the next pope will start next week.
What they're saying:
"Once you walk into the Sistine Chapel with a 130, 140 others, and you take this oath and you look at the Last Judgement scene (On the Sistine Chapel ceiling), and they're locking the door, you really get pretty nervous," remembers Cardinal DiNardo about his first Papal Conclave.
Regarding Pope Francis' legacy as a distinctly different Pope, from his predecessors, DiNardo says supporters and critics will all be heard, "There's always an element, in a Conclave, where there is continuity, but also a contrast, in light of Pope Francis, a discontinuity that we have to think about and resolve in our minds and hearts."
The Source: Phone conversation with Cardinal DiNardo, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston