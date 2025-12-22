Mikki's Café deals with break-in, car crash at two separate locations

Mikki's Soul Food Café has unfortunately been handed the short end of the stick after incidents at two of their locations within days.

On Saturday, their location on Blodgett in the Third Ward was broken into around 4 a.m.

Surveillance video shows two thieves, using flashlights and other tools to smash the window and go inside. Owners Craig, Joseph, and Janelle Williams say the thieves went through the door into the office and took a safe while ransacking the office.

The owner said that the amount of money that was in the safe was less than what it took to replace the door they smashed in. The owner said that they are grateful that the community showed up for them on Sunday in support, and they are not going to let this get them down.

However, this wasn’t the only hit that they had. On the same day, at a second location on West Bellfort, a car ran through the front of the building on the Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.