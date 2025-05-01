Former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner pleads not guilty in federal court ; bond agreement not reached yet

The Brief Lyndell Price pleaded not guilty to charges against him for Bar 5015 fire. A judge has not reached a decision regarding bond for Lyndell Price.



Lyndell Price pleaded not guilty in federal court after being charged with conspiracy to commit arson of a commercial building and conspiracy to use an interstate facility to commit arson of a vehicle.

What they're saying:

Federal prosecutors present evidence and bring in an FBI Agent as a witness

Federal prosecutors called FBI agent Debra Cline to the stand as their witness.

Cline says FBI agents have been looking into Lyndell Price for about two to three years.

Agent Cline testified that John Price, a co-defendant in the case, confessed to Bar 5015 arson in 2023.

Cline said John Price also told agents about Lyndell's role after he was picked up for a federal drug charge in Mississippi in 2023.

John Price, according to Cline, also told FBI agents that Lyndell paid $1,400 in two payments to he and others he recruited to commit arson.

History of Lyndell Price and Bar 5015 owner Steve Rogers leading to up fire

Cline stated that Steve Rogers, who was co-owner of Turkey Leg Hut, but later opened Bar 5015, said he wanted to bring Lyndell in to the business but later did not due to prior lawsuits.

Cline added Lyndell even brought a box of money to Rogers wanting to start a new partnership in Bar 5015, but Rogers declined.

Cline added there were disputes between Rogers and Lyndell, about using the same supplier for crawfish. Rogers told investigators Lyndell viewed it as a conflict of interest.

Agent Cline read a text from Lyndell to Rogers about a month before the fire. Prosecutors said Rogers deemed that text as threatening.

Federal Prosecutors dive into the history between co-defendants John Price and Lyndell Price

Cline stated that John Price met Lyndell around 2016 and the two started working together in 2018.

Cline added that John Price told investigators he was part of a crew who stole multiple vehicles, heavy equipment, etc., and later sold the stolen items in Houston.

Federal prosecutors had Cline answer questions about John Price's statements that marijuana was allegedly being sold on the property of the Turkey Leg Hut, branded with the establishment's packing.

Prosecutors also added that John Price told them he was traveling with trailers to California to retrieve the marijuana, and bring it back to the Turkey Leg Hut because of 24-hour security.

Firearms found in Lyndell Price's home days after arrest

Cline told the court that the Monday after Lyndell was arrested multiple guns were found in his home by Constables, including one that was deemed as stolen.

Two shot guns

Three rifles

One pistol

Ammunition

Flamethrower

Federal prosecutors pointed out that Lyndell Price lied to the court about living with his mother and was living at his Missouri City home where the firearms were found. Prosecutors add he was not truthful about the firearms, and claimed he had not paid rent at the home he was leasing.

Prosecution alleges Lyndell committed multiple violent acts

Prosecutors state that Lyndell Price violated at least four court protective orders.

Prosecutors say Lyndell Price's girlfriend alleges he pushed her at the end of 2024.

February 2024 - A 52-year-old man said he choked him at Tipsy Bar.

December 2022 - Lyft driver claims Lyndell pointed a weapon at him in 2022.

July 2021 - Estranged Wife, Nakia Holmes, alleges Lyndell slapped her while pregnant.

The other side:

The defense cross-examines FBI agent, asks the court for bond with conditions.

Defense Attorney Chuck Egbunou asks FBI agent Cline to identify if Lyndell Price was in surveillance video showcasing the men who set Bar 5015 on fire. Agent Cline say Lyndell Price was not in video.

Egbunou pointed out that Cline stated the FBI has been looking at Lyndell for about three years while he was out in the community and questioned how Lyndell is a threat to the community during this time.

"For various reasons, one being that he is not a danger to the community we heard multiple testimonies as it relates to HSI community involvement and things that he does for the community, but more importantly, but more importantly, the co-defendants that have been given indictment, have been given a bond," said Egbunou.

The defense also stated that Steve Rogers, owner of 5015, has other businesses that were not burned down.

The defense argued that Lyndell served time for tax fraud and completed supervised release.

The defense argued that John Price's claims against his client may not be true due to lack of evidence.

"The evidence that they did put on is based on a person or individual that is under federal indictment for trafficking one of the most dangerous drugs in America, which is fentanyl, so again the court has provided him with a bond, so there are no allegations against my client for drug trafficking as it relates to that co-defendant with fentanyl," said Egbunou.

The defense had witnesses take stand in support of Lyndell Price.

Lyndell's mother was present but did not take the stand.

Leon Kinloch, a former United Airlines Executive, took the stand stating he was a longtime family friend for 35 years. Kinloch added the Lyndell he knew was a person who gave back to the community, and he had the heart of his mother.

What's next:

Prosecution and Defense Closing Arguments

The prosecution believes, based on the evidence they presented, Lyndell is a danger to the community and he will threaten others.

The Defense is asking for bond with some conditions as Lyndell Price's co-defendant.