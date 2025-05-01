Former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner pleads not guilty, estranged wife's statement

The Brief Lyndell Price, former owner of the Turkey Leg Hut, will appear in federal court Thursday. His estranged wife, Nakia Holmes, gave a statement to ESSENCE after his arrest and charges were announced. Price was charged with conspiracy to commit arson of a commercial building and a conspiracy to use an interstate facility to commit arson of a vehicle.



Former owner of the Turkey Leg Hut, Lyndell "Lynn" Price is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday for his alleged connection to the bombing of a local Houston bar.

Price will appear before Magistrate Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo at the United States Courthouse.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit arson of a commercial building and a conspiracy to use an interstate facility to commit arson of a vehicle.

Price's estranged wife responds to arrest, charges

What they're saying:

Nakia Holmes, the estranged wife of Price and owner of the Turkey Leg Hut, gave a statement with ESSENCE. She stated:

"In light of the recent events involving my estranged husband, Lynn Price, I want to make it clear that my primary focus remains on protecting my peace, my children, and our healing journey. This is a deeply painful and personal matter. I have been separated from Mr. Price for some time and have taken every necessary step to distance myself and my family from his actions and legal affairs. My children and I ask for privacy, compassion, and understanding as we continue to move forward with strength and grace. I will not be commenting further at this time, as my priority is the well-being of my family."

Arrest of Lyndell Price

The backstory:

Price, the current owner of The Ouster Hut, was taken into custody on April 25.

Two others were also taken into custody: 39-year-old John Lee Price, and 27-year-old Armani Williams. Both were also charged with conspiracy to commit arson and John Price was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit arson on a vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lyndell Price is accused of conspiring to set fire to Bar 5015, which exploded in June 2020. Price allegedly recruited John Price and Williams, among others, who then poured gasoline on the bar's entrance ramp before igniting the fire.

Charges allege that the owner of Bar 5015 was another former co-owner of the Turkey Leg Hut and Lyndell Price's business partner.

For the building arson charges, each suspect faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000

In addition to that, Lyndell and John Price are accused of setting fire to a 1975 Chevy Nova in April 2020. Both are charged with arson to a vehicle, which would add another five years to their potential sentencing.

Bar 5015 explosion

The backstory:

Bar 5015 on Almeda Road exploded in June 2020.

A fire caused an explosion in the bar, which was recently renovated at the time, and the resulted in a loud boom around 4:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but debris filled the streets and neighboring businesses received damage,

At that time, the Houston Fire Department confirmed that the explosion was an active criminal investigation after it was determined that a fire was set intentionally.