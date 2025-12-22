One killed in alleged shootout at north Harris County apartment complex
HOUSTON - A victim has died after a shooting reported at an apartment complex in north Harris County.
Photo Credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office
What we know:
Precinct 4 authorities reported the shooting shortly before at about 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Venti Apartments on Ella Boulevard near Kuykendhal Road.
Authorities tell FOX 26 that a group of men were hanging out at the complex when the victim and suspect got into an argument and allegedly shot at each other.
The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. At about 8 p.m., authorities shared that the victim was pronounced deceased.
The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
There is no suspect description available.
What you can do:
Homicide detectives with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are said to be continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information can call investigators at 713-274-9100.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.