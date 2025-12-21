Female fatally struck by vehicle on Highway 225, Houston police say

The Brief The incident was reported just after midnight on Highway 225 near Allen Genoa Road. Police say a couple were arguing when the victim left the vehicle, then she was struck by another vehicle. The other driver is cooperating with the investigation.



A victim was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight after allegedly leaving her vehicle mid-argument on Highway 225.

Highway 225 crash: Pedestrian killed

What we know:

The crash was reported just after midnight Sunday on the Texas Independence Highway near Allen Genoa Road.

Allegedly, a vehicle with an arguing couple had pulled over to the right-hand side of the highway. A female reportedly got out of the vehicle and walked into lanes of traffic.

Police say the driver of a different vehicle saw the victim at the last minute before hitting her. The driver then exited the highway and called 911.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the driver who struck the victim is cooperating with the investigation.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Police are looking into whether any other factors played a role in the incident.