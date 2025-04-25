Former Turkey Leg Hut co-owner among others arrested, accused in Bar 5015 explosion

The Brief Lyndell "Lynn" Price, John Price, and Armani Williams were taken into custody. Lynn Price allegedly recruited John Price, Williams and others to set Bar 5015 on fire in 2020. Lynn and John Price are also accused of setting a car on fire months before the bar explosion. All three face a potential 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine.



A former owner of Houston's Turkey Leg Hut is among three people who have been arrested over a 2020 bar explosion, according to federal officials.

Former Turkey Leg Hut owner arrested

What we know:

Former Turkey Leg Hut owner, 42-year-old Lyndell "Lynn" Price, was taken into custody on two charges:

Conspiracy to commit arson of a commercial building Conspiracy to use an interstate facility to commit arson of a vehicle

Two other people were also taken into custody: 39-year-old John Lee Price, and 27-year-old Armani Williams. Both suspects are also charged with conspiracy to commit arson, and John Price is also charged with conspiracy to commit arson on a vehicle.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lyndell Price is accused of conspiring to set fire to Bar 5015, which exploded in June 2020. Price allegedly recruited John Price and Williams, among others, who then poured gasoline on the bar's entrance ramp before igniting the fire.

Charges allege that the owner of Bar 5015 was another former co-owner of the Turkey Leg Hut and Lyndell Price's business partner.

For the building arson charges, each suspect faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000

In addition to that, Lyndell and John Price are accused of setting fire to a 1975 Chevy Nova in April 2020. Both are charged with arson to a vehicle, which would add another five years to their potential sentencing.

Lyndell Price is expected to make a court appearance at 2 p.m. on Friday. We will update this report when more information is available.

Bar 5015 explosion

The backstory:

Bar 5015 on Almeda Road exploded in June 2020.

A fire caused the explosion of the bar that was recently renovated at the time, and the resulting loud boom around 4:45 a.m. frightened neighbors out of bed.

No injuries were reported.

At that time, Houston Fire Department confirmed that the explosion is an active criminal investigation after it was determined that a fire was set intentionally.

Featured article