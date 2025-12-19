Sterling HS student accused of stabbing classmate to death over vape gets $3M bond

The Brief Aundre Matthews' bond has been set at $3 million. He is charged with the murder of Andrew Meismer, 16, at Goose Creek CISD's Sterling High School. Matthews is accused of stabbing Meismer to death over a vape pen.



Bond has been set at $3 million for a Sterling High School student accused of stabbing a classmate to death with a pair of scissors over a $21 vape pen.

Aundre Matthews, 18, is charged with murder in the death of 16-year-old Andrew Meismer, who was stabbed at the Goose Creek CISD school on Wednesday.

Matthews appears in court

Aundre Matthews

Matthews was transferred to the Harris County Jail on Friday, and his bond was set at $3 million.

Matthews appeared in court Friday alongside his defense attorney, Gianpaolo Macerola, as Judge Emily Munoz Detoto set the bond for the murder charge. Macerola had asked the court to impose a significantly lower bond — $500,000.

According to charging documents and statements presented in court, the incident occurred at Sterling High School and involved Matthews and Meismer. Prosecutors said the dispute began over a vape pen Matthews had allegedly sold to Meismer but had not been paid for.

Court records state that on the day of the incident, both students were excused from class to use the restroom. Investigators allege a fight broke out, during which Matthews searched Meismer’s pockets for the vape pen and discovered a pair of scissors tucked into Meismer’s waistband.

Andrew Meismer (Photo provided by family)

Documents allege the two then entered a science lab, where a teacher heard cries for help and intervened. The teacher reportedly found Matthews holding Meismer in a chokehold. Authorities say Meismer had been stabbed with the scissors taken from his own pocket.

Meismer was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Defense attorney speaks to FOX 26

What they're saying:

Matthews’ defense attorney spoke to FOX 26 outside of the courtroom. Macerola also stated that Matthews' 18-year-old sister is listed as his guardian and that he has no criminal history prior to this incident.

"I need to see that surveillance video," Macerola said. "I need to see what happened in terms of all the claims that were read in that probable cause affidavit."

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the case.

Next court appearance

What's next:

Matthews’ next court appearance is scheduled for early January.

Student-led protests also continue for the second day in front of Sterling High School as the community reacts to this deadly incident.