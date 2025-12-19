Sterling High School student charged in deadly stabbing transferred to Harris County Jail

The Brief Aundre Matthews, 18, was transferred from the Baytown Jail to the Harris County Jail on Friday morning. The DA's Office tells FOX 26 that it has accepted a murder charge on Matthews. He was allegedly involved in a deadly fight at Goose Creek CISD's Sterling High School on Wednesday.



The Goose Creek CISD Sterling High School student facing a murder charge after another student’s death was transferred to the Harris County Jail on Friday morning.

FOX 26 was there as Aundre Matthews, 18, was led out of the Baytown Jail and into the back of a patrol car to be taken to the county jail.

Aundre Matthews

Deadly High School fight

What we know:

According to Goose Creek CISD, two students were involved in a fight at Sterling High School on Wednesday.

One of the students was flown to a hospital for treatment, but Goose Creek ISD later confirmed the student's death. His family identified him as 16-year-old Andrew Meismer.

Andrew Meismer (Photo provided by family)

The other student, Matthews, was taken into police custody.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 26 on Friday, Matthews is accused of stabbing Meismer with a pair of scissors.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared details about what exactly transpired.